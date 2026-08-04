Dabur Honey, coconut milk and more face FSSAI ban over ‘misleading’ 100% claims | Check full list

Dabur India has been ordered to immediately halt sales of products marketed with claims of ‘100% purity’ — including virgin coconut oil and apple cider vinegar — which the food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
The FSSAI said it violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.
In a social media post late Monday, the FSSAI said it has banned Dabur India products for using “100 per cent” claims. According to the food regulator, such labelling violates the law and constitutes false advertising.
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The FSSAI has banned several Dabur products including Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, Cow Ghee, Coconut Water, and Coconut Milk for misleading claims of '100% purity'.
FSSAI issued a prohibition order against Dabur India due to the use of misleading '100% purity' claims on their products, which violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.
FSSAI determined Dabur's claims were misleading based on the ambiguity and unverifiability of the '100% purity' statements, which could mislead consumers regarding the product's actual contents.
After Dabur failed to take satisfactory corrective actions in response to earlier notices, FSSAI prohibited the sale of products with misleading '100% purity' claims and demanded a compliance report within 15 days.
Consumers should be cautious with products claiming '100% purity', as FSSAI’s findings suggest that such claims can be misleading and may not accurately represent the product's quality.
“The FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading ‘100%’ claims,” the agency wrote.
According to the food regulator, Dabur India's “100 per cent claims" violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, citing the example of Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk, which was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity".
The regulator also said Dabur’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Organic Honey displayed ‘Jaivik Bharat Logo’ — used to denote certified organic products — without a valid FSSAI endorsement.
The food regulator also noted that despite an earlier notice directing Dabur to withdraw products carrying such claims, the company failed to take “satisfactory corrective action”.
Dabur has been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.
In a statement, Dabur said it is in the process of checking the content of its products and those flagged by the FSSAI.
The FSSAI has taken strict regulatory action against several companies, including Dabur India, for violating food safety and quality standards. The regulator has issued bans, suspensions, and prohibition orders targeting the following entities: