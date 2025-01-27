A 40-year-old man in Hubballi of Karnataka died by suicide at his home, blaming his wife for the ‘harassment’. Petaru Gollapalli left a suicide note in which he blamed his wife, stating ‘my wife is killing me.’ The incident happened in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Hubballi on Sunday, January 26.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the couple got married two years ago and started living separately after three months of marriage following frequent quarrels. His wife has also filed for divorce and demanded ₹20 lakh as alimony.

The victim's brother, Eshayya, said that the family found his brother hanging from the ceiling fan when they returned from church. Also Read | Teach her a lesson: ’Mentally harassed’ Gujarat man leaves behind video note; wife booked for abetting suicide

In the suicide note, Petaru held his wife responsible for his death and said, “Daddy, I am sorry. My wife is killing me. She wants my death.”

Seeking justice for his brother, Eshayya said Petaru was working at a private firm, but lost his job three months ago. He demanded his sister-in-law's arrest and blamed her for his brother's death.

Eshayya said that Petaru's brother-in-law had beaten her up. Also Read | UP man dies by suicide over ’harassment’ from wife’s family, posts last note on Facebook: ’Hamari Adhoori Kahani’

“We want justice for my brother. That woman [deceased's wife] should be arrested. No one should suffer the way my brother has suffered. Her elder brother had also beaten him and there is also a police report about it,” he added.

Based on a complaint from the victim's brother, a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against his wife, the police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The case has been reported a month after a 34-year-old techie, Atul Subhash, died by suicide at his apartment in Bengaluru, blaming his wife and in-laws of harassment.