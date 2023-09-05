Dahi handi 2023: History, significance, celebrations in India1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Dahi Handi, India's favorite festival, celebrates Lord Krishna's mischievous nature and love for butter. Human pyramids break pots of yogurt.
Dahi Handi, one of India's favorite festivals, is all set to light up the skies once again. This celebration has its roots in the ancient legend of Lord Krishna, who was known for his mischievous nature and love for butter (dahi) as a child. The term "Dahi Handi" translates to "pot of yogurt," symbolising Krishna's fondness for it.