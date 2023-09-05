Dahi Handi, one of India's favorite festivals, is all set to light up the skies once again. This celebration has its roots in the ancient legend of Lord Krishna, who was known for his mischievous nature and love for butter (dahi) as a child. The term "Dahi Handi" translates to "pot of yogurt," symbolising Krishna's fondness for it.

The festival is observed on Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, which is being celebrated across India on September 7. It signifies the playful spirit of Krishna and his friends who used to form human pyramids to reach and break the pots of butter hanging high above. Today, Dahi Handi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many parts of India.

View Full Image Dahi handi at SP college on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

The highlight of Dahi Handi is the formation of human pyramids, called "Govindas," to reach and break the Dahi Handi (pot of yogurt) suspended at a considerable height. This is a symbol of unity, teamwork, and the spirit of breaking barriers, much like Lord Krishna and his friends.

Also Read: 'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

The celebrations start with Govindas forming teams, each with a unique name and costume. They gather at various locations across cities and towns. A clay pot filled with curd, buttermilk, fruits, and coins is tied with a rope and suspended in the air.

As the teams make their way to the pot, the crowds cheer them on with loud music and traditional songs. The pyramid gradually takes shape with the youngest Govinda climbing to the top to reach the Dahi Handi. Once it's broken, the contents are shared among the participants.

View Full Image Govindas at dahi handi in Maharashtra, India (HT_PRINT)

Apart from the pyramids, Dahi Handi also includes cultural programs, dance performances, and religious ceremonies at temples. It's a time for families and friends to come together, share sweets, and remember Lord Krishna's teachings of love, unity, and righteousness.

Once again this year, Dahi Handi promises to be another joyous and colorful celebration of India's rich cultural heritage. It's a time when communities unite to relive the playful spirit of Lord Krishna.