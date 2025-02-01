Mahakumbh 2025: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was spotted at Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Their visit came to light after a Coldplay band fan shared the video of the accidental meeting with the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram account, a user named Bharat Chaudhary shared the video with the caption, "When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har har Mahadev!"

In the video clip, Chris and Dakota can be seen making their way to the holy waters to take a dip. When you chose Kumbh over Coldplay…But Mahadev has different plans and… Coldplay comes to you." He added, “Chris Martin wins hearts(emoji) for his respect to Triveni Sangam and Kumbh.”

Several pictures of the couple also feature in the video showing Chris taking a dip with namaskar posture. Chris opted for black shorts while Dakota was dressed in kurta and trousers for the occasion.

Social media reaction on Coldplay ‘crossover’ The video was posted on January 31, days after Coldplay concert took place on Republic Day in Ahmedabad, marking the last leg of India tour which was a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The viral video garnered over 2.52 lakh likes and several comments.

A user wrote, “Concert to bahana tha, coldplay ko mahakumbh aana tha.” Reacting to the video, another user commented, "Wow nice he is embracing culture & rituals being a British & trying traditions without any hesitation."