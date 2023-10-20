Dalai Lama health update: Tibetan spiritual leader cancels Sikkim, Karnataka trip due to recent flu
Dalai Lama health update: Dalai Lama cancels visits to Sikkim and Karnataka, but plans to visit Bodhgaya still on.
Dalai Lama health update: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has cancelled his trip to Sikkim and Karnataka in November and December on the advice of doctors following a recent bout of the flu, his office has informed on 20 October.
