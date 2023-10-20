Dalai Lama health update: Dalai Lama cancels visits to Sikkim and Karnataka, but plans to visit Bodhgaya still on.

Dalai Lama health update: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has cancelled his trip to Sikkim and Karnataka in November and December on the advice of doctors following a recent bout of the flu, his office has informed on 20 October.

The statement from his office state that the doctors have stated that his trip could hamper his full recovery.

Here's the full statement of Dalai Lama's office on cancellation of Sikkim, Karnataka trip. It wrote,

“In view of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's recent bout of the flu, his personal physicians have strongly advised that any travel will be taxing for His Holiness and more importantly, hamper his full recovery."

“We have, therefore, after careful consideration, decided not to visit Sikkim in the month of November 2023 and to also cancel His Holiness' planned visit to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) scheduled in the second half of November to mid-December 2023."

Further updating, his office added that there would be no change to His Holiness' planned visit to Bodhgaya starting in the second half of December 2023.

Earlier, Dalai Lama had also skipped the session for Taiwanese teachings scheduled for October 2-3 due to bad health.

Also Read: Five powerful quotes by the Tibetan spiritual leader In a statement, his office had stated, "On the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's personal physicians, His Holiness will take rest due to a persistent cold. In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days. We kindly request everyone's understanding."

(With inputs from agencies)

