Damned by our dams as safety issues swirl
Sindhu Bhattacharya 9 min read 03 Dec 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Summary
- The country has over 6,000 large dams. And a staggeringly large number of them are ageing
New Delhi: It was the intervening night of 3 and 4 October. Most residents of Chungthang were deep in sleep when a surge of water in the Teesta river triggered flash floods that laid waste to the settlement in north Sikkim—home to around 4,000 people.
