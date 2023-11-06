‘Dangerous, damaging': Govt on ‘deepfake’ video of actor Rashmika Mandanna
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasizes the need for platforms to address the issue of 'deepfake' videos, calling them a dangerous and damaging form of misinformation.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reacted to the ‘deepfake’ video of actor Rashmika Mandanna going viral on social media. The Union Minister said that these dangerous and damaging form of misinformation needs to be dealt with by platforms.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of Mandanna's father in 'Good Bye' also came in support of the actor and called for a legal action. Replying to the Abhishek's post, the actor wrote, “yes this is a strong case for legal"
What are Deepfakes?
'DeepFake' are videos made with the help of Artificial Intelligence that appear genuine, however, depict events or speech that never happened. In a Deepfake video, the body or face the person is digitally manipulated to make them appear like someone else.
Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.
