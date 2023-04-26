Dantewada Maoist attack: Amit Shah ‘anguished’, assures all help to Chhattisgarh2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM IST
- Dantewada Maoist attack: Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all help to Chhattisgarh chief minister after 10 DRG personnel and one driver were killed in the Dantewada Maoist attack
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that he was anguished after learning about the deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which 11 persons, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, were killed. Amit Shah said he spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and assured all possible help to him.
