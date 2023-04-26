Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that he was anguished after learning about the deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which 11 persons, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, were killed. Amit Shah said he spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and assured all possible help to him.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans."

At least 10 DRG personnel and one driver were killed in a Maoist attack in Dhantewada of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The DRG personnel were on their way to carry out an anti-Naxal operation after receiving an input on their presence in the area when the blast occurred, killing 10 DRG personnel and one driver.

It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying DRG personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district.

The bodies of the DRG personnel have been evacuated from the spot and a search operation has been launched.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told ANI that the DRG jawans were sent on the spot based on secret information about Naxal's presence in the area.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, “Secret Information was received about presence of Naxals. DRG jawans were sent to the spot. When they were returning after the search, an IED attack took place in which 10 DRG jawans and one driver lost their lives. Extra force has been sent to the spot."

The visuals of the Dantewada Maoist attack spot showed a caved-in road due to the impact of the blast. Bodies of the deceased DRG personnel could also be seen in the visuals.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed tribute to the slain officers and urged the government to take strict steps.

"Our jawans were killed in the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh. This cowardly act of Naxalites is very disturbing information. All the governments need to take immediate strict steps to crush Naxalism. A humble tribute to the martyred soldiers! May their souls rest in peace!" Kejriwal said in a tweet.