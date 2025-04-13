Daripalli Ramaiah, Telangana’s green crusader, dies at 87 - All you need to know about the Padma Shri awardee

Daripalli Ramaiah, the famous environmentalist of Telangana and Padma Shri awardee died at the age of 87. He breathed his last on Saturday morning in Khammam following a cardiac arrest, family members confirmed.

Renowned for his social forestry initiatives, he was locally known as 'Chetla Ramaiah' or Vanajeevi. Daripalli Ramaiah was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2017. He received the acclaimed accolade for his invaluable contribution to extending tree cover.