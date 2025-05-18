Dark side of ‘dream teacher’ - How married schoolteacher forced 11-year-old student to touch-kiss her, send nude pics

A horrific tale of events surfaced some time ago, involving a married elementary school and her 11-year-old child student. The female teacher from Russia, described as “dream teacher” of many was caught red handed for sexually abusing a minor in Toksovo town, located in the northern outskirts of St Petersburg.

Dark side of ‘dream teacher’ decoded via WhatsApp The teacher in discussion was identified as Anna Plaksyuk, who was 25-year-old at the time of the abuse, RuNews24 reported. The inappropriate conduct of this mentor went on for four months before being finally caught by the victim's mother. The abuse came to light after the victim’s mother discovered a string of explicit messages and photos exchanged between her son and the teacher on WhatsApp.

The mother of the victim accused the teacher of “systematic flirting, stroking and kissing,” and reported the matter to the school authorities.

It was found that Anna Plaksyuk asked the boy to stay back after classes and locked the door, what followed was “violent acts of a sexual nature,” a court in the Leningrad region of Russia observed. She not only made the 11-year-old kiss her on the lips but also forced the boy to touch her chest while she touched him inappropriately.

Also Read | Teacher's heartwarming message for children after Pahalgam attack goes viral

The harassment was not limited to the classroom, the teacher allegedly sent nude pictures to the boy and in return demanded that her pupil send her explicit photographs.

According to RuNews24 report, the teacher was awarded a jail term of nine years and has been serving the sentence in pre-trial detention since her arrest in February last year. She has also been banned from teaching for a further year after her release.

As per local media reports, the victim did not show up in school for some time after the teacher's arrested.

However, the educator blamed the boy for initiating the abuse in November 2023. In her statement, Anna Plaksyuk claimed that the boy had “shown signs of attention” in the months preceding the abuse and “made compliments to her.”