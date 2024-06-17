Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep demands justice for Renukaswamy, says ‘film industry will be relieved if culprit is…’

Darshan case: Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with Pavithra Gowda and 11 of his close associates, were arrested for alleged the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was allegedly killed for harassing Pavithra Gowda on social media. He was reportedly lured to a farmhouse near Mysuru owned by Darshan, who is a close friend of Pavithra.

Also Read: Darshan case: Renukaswamy sustained 15 grievous injuries, head forcefully rammed into a vehicle | What we know so far Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has now spoken about the incident involving his former close friend, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. Sudeep while speaking to media demanded just for Ramaswamy , his family and his unborn child. He further added that the incident has cast the Kannada film industry in a negative light.

Defending the Kannada film industry, he emphasized that cinema involves the efforts of many individuals and not just one or two. He added that the industry would find relief if the perpetrator is brought to justice.

Also Read: Darshan Thoogudeepa ’hatched’ plan to kill Renukaswamy for his lewd message on Pavithra Gowda’s social media While speaking to the media, Sudeep said, “We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to the police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There’s no doubt about that... that family deserves justice,”as quoted by OneIndia.

Also Read: Darshan’s teenage son calls out trolls for ‘bad comments, offensive language’, says ‘cursing won’t change…’ Further expressing sympathy, he added, "That girl deserves justice. Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case," as quoted by the daily.

Also Read: Darshan case: Renuka Swamy died from shock and haemorrhage, says autopsy report Without naming Darshan told the media, he added, “It would be wrong for me to speak on their behalf or against them.”

"The film industry should get justice. All the blame seems to be placed on the film industry. The industry needs a clean chit. There are many artists involved. Cinema is not just one or two people. The film industry will be relieved if the culprit is punished," he said as quoted by OneIndia report.

Earlier, Actor-producer-policitian Ramya aka Divya Spandana’s called him a ‘habitual offender’, reverberates louder. Speaking of the influence Darshan holds, Sapndana in a recent interview to a television channel claimed that the clout being attributed to him is overrated. “In the past he did, but I don’t think he does anymore the way we are hyping him up. For example, he campaigned for a couple of candidates in the last election and all of them lost. So, I don't think, just because you see people standing outside the police station, it doesn’t mean he has that kind of clout,” she said as quoted by PTI.

Another actor, Sanjjana Galrani, voiced her support for the star, asserting that he is merely an accused and not the culprit. Speaking to a YouTube channel, Galrani expressed her shock upon learning about the arrest through Instagram. She described June 12 as a "black day" for the Kannada film industry and cautioned against rushing to conclusions, and said, “It’s very early to jump the gun. When something like this happens with a celebrity if there is a 5% allegation, it becomes a 500% allegation,” she added as quoted by PTI.