Darshan case: Renuka Swamy died from shock and haemorrhage, says autopsy report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is under scrutiny following allegations of his involvement in the torture and murder of Renuka Swamy. The shocking incident has drawn significant public attention, with an autopsy revealing that the victim died from shock and haemorrhage.

A recent autopsy report revealed that the man, allegedly tortured and killed by popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, died from shock and haemorrhage. The victim, Renuka Swamy, was found with 15 wounds on his body, NDTV reported. Swamy was allegedly beaten to death by actor Darshan and his associates.

Details of the Incident Renuka Swamy was a native of Chitradurga whose body was recovered in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru on June 9. He was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga, Karnataka, over his comments on social media about Pavithra Gowda, Thoogudeepa's girlfriend.

His body showed multiple wounds and marks on the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts. As per the NDTV report, the autopsy indicated that his head rammed a mini truck in a shed in Bengaluru, where he was brought from Chitradurga. The police have seized this vehicle.

Authorities reportedly recovered wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope used to torture Renuka Swamy. The police stated that Thoogudeepa allegedly arranged for three men to take the blame for the murder, offering them ₹5 lakh each. However, during interrogation, their involvement was revealed.

"It's a heinous crime. He (Darshan Thoogudeepa) has to face the consequences... there will be no interference from the government. There is no room for that," Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday, as quoted by NDTV.

What happened in the case so far? Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, police sources told PTI news agency.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Earlier, a driver named Ravi, who transported Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, surrendered to the police.

Another accused, Raghu alias Raghavendra, had arranged Ravi's taxi and boarded it in Chitradurga city. Ravi went into hiding after the incident but later surrendered following advice from the taxi association in Chitradurga, as per the report.

Raghu, who ran a fan club for the Kannada actor in Chitradurga, was reportedly hired by the actor to gather information about Renuka Swamy. The victim's wife alleged that he was kidnapped near their house, as per the report.

The body was dumped on a road and discovered by a food delivery rider, who subsequently informed the police. CCTV footage showed two cars, one linked to Thoogudeepa, leaving the area after disposing of the body, as quoted by NDTV.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, promising no governmental interference in the pursuit of justice, as per NDTV.

