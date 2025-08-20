Daryaganj building collapses, 3 dead, casualties likely to rise

Three people were killed after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj on 20 August, Delhi Police said. The casualties may rise as several people are feared trapped under the debris.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said they received a call about the building collapse incident at 12.14 pm, after which four fire tenders were dispatched to the location. The building, comprising a ground and two floors, had collapsed suddenly, PTI reported.

The official informed, “Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to the hospital.”

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital. Civic authorities, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been apprised about the situation. Police said legal action will be considered after authorities verify facts, ANI reported.

Rescue operations were ongoing till the last reports came in. The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

Previous building collapse incidents in Delhi On 12 July, a building in the Welcome Janata Colony collapsed early in the morning, killing six members of a family, including a two-year-old, and injuring eight others. Rescue operations were conducted by NDRF and other emergency agencies.

A three-storey commercial building near Azad Market collapsed on 11 July in the early hours, resulting in the death of one man. Initial investigation suggested that the nearby metro construction might have played a role in the building's collapse.

A portion of an ageing two‑storey building collapsed on 10 June in Kamruddin Nagar, Nangloi, killing an 8‑year‑old boy and injuring a 45‑year‑old man. The collapse was linked to corrosion caused by water leakage from overhead tanks.