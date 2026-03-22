Dasun Shanaka leaves Pakistan Super League for IPL 2026 deal; Sri Lankan frontrunner to join Rajasthan Royals: Report

Dasun Shanaka is reportedly the frontrunner to join Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement player, thereby withdrawing from the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Sri Lankan captain was picked up by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2026 auction, that concluded recently.
According to Sri Lankan media outlet Newswire, Shanaka became the latest to pulled out of the PSL after Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani joined IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026. “While there has been no official confirmation, sources indicate that Shanaka is in discussions with IPL franchises seeking replacements for injured players,” the report stated.
The report further added that all-rounder Shanaka in in talks to join Rajasthan Royals, as a replacement for England's Sam Curran. The English all-rounder joined the 2008 champions as a part of a trade deal that saw Sanju Samson join Chennai Super Kings. Curran is believed to be recovering from a groin injury. Shanaka went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction.
“The Rajasthan Royals are among the teams facing concerns, with England all-rounder Sam Curran reportedly unavailable due to injury. Shanaka, a fast-bowling all-rounder with similar skill sets, is seen as a potential like-for-like replacement,” the report further added.
Shanaka has been a part of IPL for two seasons, both with Gujarat Titans as a replacement player. He was first picked up by 2022 champions as a replacement for Kane Williamson, who injured his shoulder in the first match of the 2023 season. Shanaka played three games in that edition, scoring 26 runs. He didn't bowl in 2023 season.
Two years later, Shanaka was once again picked as a replacement player for another New Zealander Glenn Phillips, midway into IPL 2025. Phillips had sustained a groin injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He didn't get a game in IPL 2025.
If Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals, the Sri Lankan will be coming on the back of a decent performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Leading the side, Sri Lanka, under Shanaka, exited in the Super 8 stage. The Sri Lankan skipper scored two half-centuries in the tournament, including a fighting 76 against Pakistan in their final encounter in a losing cause.
Meanwhile, led by new skipper Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.
|Date
|Opposition
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|March 30
|Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 7
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|April 10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.