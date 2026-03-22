Dasun Shanaka leaves Pakistan Super League for IPL 2026 deal; Sri Lankan frontrunner to join Rajasthan Royals: Report

Dasun Shanaka is reportedly the frontrunner to join Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement player, thereby withdrawing from the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Sri Lankan captain was picked up by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2026 auction, that concluded recently.

According to Sri Lankan media outlet Newswire, Shanaka became the latest to pulled out of the PSL after Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani joined IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026. “While there has been no official confirmation, sources indicate that Shanaka is in discussions with IPL franchises seeking replacements for injured players,” the report stated.

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The report further added that all-rounder Shanaka in in talks to join Rajasthan Royals, as a replacement for England's Sam Curran. The English all-rounder joined the 2008 champions as a part of a trade deal that saw Sanju Samson join Chennai Super Kings. Curran is believed to be recovering from a groin injury. Shanaka went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction.

“The Rajasthan Royals are among the teams facing concerns, with England all-rounder Sam Curran reportedly unavailable due to injury. Shanaka, a fast-bowling all-rounder with similar skill sets, is seen as a potential like-for-like replacement,” the report further added.

Dasun Shanaka's IPL performances Shanaka has been a part of IPL for two seasons, both with Gujarat Titans as a replacement player. He was first picked up by 2022 champions as a replacement for Kane Williamson, who injured his shoulder in the first match of the 2023 season. Shanaka played three games in that edition, scoring 26 runs. He didn't bowl in 2023 season.

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Two years later, Shanaka was once again picked as a replacement player for another New Zealander Glenn Phillips, midway into IPL 2025. Phillips had sustained a groin injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He didn't get a game in IPL 2025.

Dasun Shanaka's recent performances If Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals, the Sri Lankan will be coming on the back of a decent performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Leading the side, Sri Lanka, under Shanaka, exited in the Super 8 stage. The Sri Lankan skipper scored two half-centuries in the tournament, including a fighting 76 against Pakistan in their final encounter in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, led by new skipper Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.

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Rajasthan Royals' schedule in IPL 2026

Date Opposition Time (IST) Venue March 30 Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati April 4 Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad April 7 Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati April 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati