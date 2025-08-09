Attention Flyers! Mumbai airport hit by data network outage, Air India issues advisory

Air India has informed passengers on X (formerly twitter) that Mumbai Airport has been hit by a data network outage, disrupting check-in systems at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, today, 9 August.

The issue has delayed flights of Air India and several other airlines.

Air India's statement Air India issued a travel advisory on X, stating “A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."

“The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” the airline added.

When will the issue be resolved? According to Air India, the technical teams positioned in the Mumbai airport have worked on restoring the systems, and the outage has now been resolved.

However as a signal of caution, the airline also said that residual delays are expected as operations progressively return to normal. Air India has assured the affected passengers that staff at the airport are assisting with rebooking, check-in, among other queries.

Passengers advised to check flight status The airline has urged travelers to keep themselves updated on the flight schedules before heading to Mumbai airport. This can be done through the Air India website, mobile app, or airport information desks.

Please check your flight status through this link to stay updated, the airline posted.