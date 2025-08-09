Attention Flyers! Mumbai airport hit by data network outage, Air India issues advisory

Mumbai Airport has been hit by a data network outage, delaying flights of Air India, other airlines

Eshita Gain
Updated9 Aug 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Air India issues travel advisory, cautioning passengers about a data network outage causing flight delays.
Air India issues travel advisory, cautioning passengers about a data network outage causing flight delays.

Air India has informed passengers on X (formerly twitter) that Mumbai Airport has been hit by a data network outage, disrupting check-in systems at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, today, 9 August.

The issue has delayed flights of Air India and several other airlines.

Air India's statement

Air India issued a travel advisory on X, stating “A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."

“The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” the airline added.

When will the issue be resolved?

According to Air India, the technical teams positioned in the Mumbai airport have worked on restoring the systems, and the outage has now been resolved.

However as a signal of caution, the airline also said that residual delays are expected as operations progressively return to normal. Air India has assured the affected passengers that staff at the airport are assisting with rebooking, check-in, among other queries.

Passengers advised to check flight status

The airline has urged travelers to keep themselves updated on the flight schedules before heading to Mumbai airport. This can be done through the Air India website, mobile app, or airport information desks.

Please check your flight status through this link to stay updated, the airline posted.

Passengers are also advised to arrive well in advance to allow extra time for security and check-in formalities.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAttention Flyers! Mumbai airport hit by data network outage, Air India issues advisory
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.