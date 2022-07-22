Data of MBBS students going abroad not maintained centrally: Govt

Data of MBBS students going abroad not maintained centrally: Govt1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
The Central government informed Parliament on Friday that the data of students going abroad to pursue Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is not maintained centrally.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said a student who has acquired medical qualifications from a medical institute abroad is required to qualify in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
The MBBS students are required to qualify before applying for registration to practice medicine in India.
Pravin Pawar said Clause 8(iv) of the Medical Institution Regulation, 2002 says any Indian citizen or overseas citizen of India intending to obtain a primary medical qualification from a medical institution outside India on or after May 2018 shall have to mandatorily qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the MBBS course.
"The result of the NEET shall deem to be treated as the eligibility certificate for such persons and no separate permission is required from the NMC (National Medical Commission). Therefore, data of students going abroad to pursue MBBS is not maintained centrally," the minister said.
The minister was responding to a question on whether the Centre has the data of the medical students who have/been studying abroad. Another was whether there is any eligibility test for the medical students who have studied abroad to practice in India.
(With inputs from PTI)
