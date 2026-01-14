India data protection law collides with digital lenders’ monitoring models
14 Jan 2026
India’s DPDP Act gives users the right to withdraw consent as easily as they give it. In digital lending, that promise clashes with underwriting, monitoring and regulatory obligations, and the industry is seeking leeway.
India's new data protection regime makes a seemingly simple promise: if an app can take consent in a tap, it must allow users to withdraw it just as easily. But in digital lending—where loans are priced, monitored and sometimes recovered using a steady stream of personal data—that promise is already running into the realities of regulated credit. With their practices upended, the industry is seeking some leeway.
