From Mahanadi Coalfields’ IPO drawing strong institutional demand despite a muted retail response and Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO to faster US economic growth amid persistent inflation, a slowdown in vehicle sales in the festival season and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking double century in men’s List A cricket, here is this week’s news in numbers.
Selective appetite
Mahanadi Coalfields’ ₹8,981-crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 1.52 times, driven overwhelmingly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed nearly five times. Retail investors subscribed to just 0.46 times their allotted portion, while non-institutional and existing shareholder categories remained undersubscribed.