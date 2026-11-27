From Mahanadi Coalfields’ IPO drawing strong institutional demand despite a muted retail response and Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO to faster US economic growth amid persistent inflation, a slowdown in vehicle sales in the festival season and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking double century in men’s List A cricket, here is this week’s news in numbers.
From Mahanadi Coalfields’ IPO drawing strong institutional demand despite a muted retail response and Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO to faster US economic growth amid persistent inflation, a slowdown in vehicle sales in the festival season and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking double century in men’s List A cricket, here is this week’s news in numbers.
Selective appetite
Mahanadi Coalfields’ ₹8,981-crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 1.52 times, driven overwhelmingly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed nearly five times. Retail investors subscribed to just 0.46 times their allotted portion, while non-institutional and existing shareholder categories remained undersubscribed.
Selective appetite
Mahanadi Coalfields’ ₹8,981-crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 1.52 times, driven overwhelmingly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed nearly five times. Retail investors subscribed to just 0.46 times their allotted portion, while non-institutional and existing shareholder categories remained undersubscribed.
The company’s shares are scheduled to list on 27 November. The IPO comprises a 10% stake sale by parent Coal India through an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will go to Coal India rather than Mahanadi Coalfields. India’s largest coal producer, Mahanadi accounted for around 21% of domestic output in FY26, producing 218.31 million tonnes. However, its production fell 3.1% from the previous year, while revenue and net profit also declined marginally. It remained Coal India’s largest subsidiary by production.
Plot twist
Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, 11 days after his resignation amid reports of his alleged relationship with a Chinese spy. The announcement sent the chipmaker's shares soaring 31.5%, marking its third-largest single-day gain since its 1999 listing. Most of Nvidia's biggest daily gains came during the dot-com era of the early 2000s, with only three of its 10 biggest rallies recorded in the 2010s and 2020s.
The stock had fallen 24.5% between Huang's resignation on 12 November and 20 November. The decline coincided with a broader sell-off in AI-linked stocks, even as Indian equities rallied amid renewed foreign investor inflows. The controversy first emerged on 29 October, when reports linked Huang to a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
Economic pulse
The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 4.3% in the third quarter of 2026, its fastest pace in three years, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This was higher than the advance estimate of 3.4% and the growth of 2.2% in the previous quarter. The stronger-than-expected growth comes as the US continues to grapple with persistent inflation, complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring price increases under control.
The Fed's preferred gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, up from 3.7% in September. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased to 3.3%, its highest in three years. Both measures rose 0.3% from the previous month. The combination of strong growth and persistent inflation leaves the Federal Reserve with less room to cut interest rates. Markets are pricing in another 25-basis-point rate increase at its 8-9 December meeting. The final decision will depend on incoming economic data and policymakers' assessment of inflation.
Numbers Talk
56.3: HSBC Flash India Composite PMI in October, marginally up from 56.2. Manufacturing activity rose to a nine-month high of 56.0 from 54.7, while services activity eased to 55.3.
15%: Decline expected in India’s sugar production to 26.5 million tonnes in the 2026-27 season due to smaller cane area and uneven rainfall, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday.
₹15,000 crore: The value of India's development assistance project for Nepal announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
96%: The share of employees in India who use artificial intelligence (AI) daily or two to three times a week, the highest among nine Asia-Pacific markets surveyed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
18.8%:The year-on-year growth in unincorporated non-agricultural establishments to 9.47 crore in July–September 2026, according to the quarterly bulletin of the ASUSE.
Lower gear
Vehicle retail sales growth slowed sharply during the 2026 festive season, with registrations rising just 2.2% year-on-year, compared with 21.3% in 2025 and 11.8% in 2024, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Growth moderated across all major vehicle categories. Two-wheeler sales rose 3.7%, down from 21.6% a year earlier, while commercial vehicle growth more than halved to 7.1% from 15.1%.
Passenger vehicle registrations fell 7.2%, reversing a 25.4% increase in the previous festive season. The slowdown follows an exceptional 2025, when GST rate cuts lowered vehicle prices and helped release pent-up demand, creating a high base for comparison. Higher inflation may also have weighed on spending, with retail inflation rising to 6.1% in October and food inflation reaching 8.9%. Geopolitical tensions have added to uncertainty over energy prices and the economic outlook.
Cricket sensation
Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote the men’s List A cricket record books on 24 November, scoring 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. He reached his double century in 52 balls, becoming the fastest batter to the milestone in List A cricket.
The previous record, held by New Zealand's Chad Bowes, stood at 103 balls—almost twice as long. Sooryavanshi also struck the fastest List A century, off 28 balls, and the fastest 150, off 40 balls. His innings included 28 sixes, the most in a men's List A innings. Shubman Gill also features among the fastest List A double-centurions, having reached 200 in 117 balls against the West Indies in September. List A cricket covers recognised senior one-day matches, including ODIs and domestic 50-over games.