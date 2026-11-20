From rising price pressures and what they could mean for interest rates to Nvidia more than doubling its quarterly revenue, India Inc delivering its strongest performance in nearly three years, Bengaluru emerging as a hub for homegrown AI startups, and shuttler Lakshya Sen booking a spot in the year-end badminton finale—here’s the week’s news in numbers.
Inflation heat
Price pressures intensified in October, with wholesale price inflation (WPI) remaining in double-digits for a second straight month. The rise was driven mainly by a 70% jump in oil prices, high food prices as well as a low base.