Robust results

India Inc. saw its strongest September quarter in nearly three years, a Mint analysis of the standalone results of 3,835 companies showed. Amid an inflationary backdrop, net sales grew about 22% year-on-year, the second straight quarter of growth above 15%. Aggregate adjusted net profit rose 30% on-year, the strongest in three years. The momentum in revenues was visible across large, medium and small companies, all of which clocked their strongest revenue growth in at least three years. Large and medium firms saw net sales grow by over 20% as against about 15% for smaller peers. However, margins shrank from last year's highs as rising input and operating costs squeezed businesses, raising concern over the momentum continuing.