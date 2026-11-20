From rising price pressures and what they could mean for interest rates to Nvidia more than doubling its quarterly revenue, India Inc delivering its strongest performance in nearly three years, Bengaluru emerging as a hub for homegrown AI startups, and shuttler Lakshya Sen booking a spot in the year-end badminton finale—here’s the week’s news in numbers.
From rising price pressures and what they could mean for interest rates to Nvidia more than doubling its quarterly revenue, India Inc delivering its strongest performance in nearly three years, Bengaluru emerging as a hub for homegrown AI startups, and shuttler Lakshya Sen booking a spot in the year-end badminton finale—here’s the week’s news in numbers.
Inflation heat
Price pressures intensified in October, with wholesale price inflation (WPI) remaining in double-digits for a second straight month. The rise was driven mainly by a 70% jump in oil prices, high food prices as well as a low base.
Inflation heat
Price pressures intensified in October, with wholesale price inflation (WPI) remaining in double-digits for a second straight month. The rise was driven mainly by a 70% jump in oil prices, high food prices as well as a low base.
With retail inflation already at a two-year high of 6.09% in October, the latest WPI figure points to mounting cost pressures across the economy, particularly from energy. This piles more worries on the Reserve Bank of India ahead of its next policy review meeting early December. At its last meet, held in October, the central bank had raised the repo rate—the benchmark lending rate—by 0.25 percentage point to 5.50%, its first hike in nearly four years, to check rising inflation.
Chips are up
Chipmaker Nvidia continued its scorching pace of growth, posting total revenues of $115.8 billion for the September quarter, a year-on-year rise of 103%. This was the first time Nvidia crossed $100 billion in quarterly revenue. Its gross profit margin was 74.8%, compared with 73.4% a year ago.
The latest results come against the backdrop of founder Jensen Huang's departure from the company he founded and growing apprehensions that the artificial intelligence boom, which has underpinned Nvidia's meteoric rise, could see a correction. Even as Huang expressed a desire to return to Nvidia, the company's board said it was not considering his reinstatement.
Robust results
India Inc. saw its strongest September quarter in nearly three years, a Mint analysis of the standalone results of 3,835 companies showed. Amid an inflationary backdrop, net sales grew about 22% year-on-year, the second straight quarter of growth above 15%. Aggregate adjusted net profit rose 30% on-year, the strongest in three years. The momentum in revenues was visible across large, medium and small companies, all of which clocked their strongest revenue growth in at least three years. Large and medium firms saw net sales grow by over 20% as against about 15% for smaller peers. However, margins shrank from last year's highs as rising input and operating costs squeezed businesses, raising concern over the momentum continuing.
Number talk
$81.3 billion: The amount raised by artificial intelligence company Anthropic through its IPO, surpassing SpaceX’s June 2026 IPO. At an issue price of $83, Anthropic is valued at about $1.4 trillion.
21%: The increase in India’s investment in US Treasury securities between June and August, to $219.7 billion. This coincided with substantial inflows of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits into the banking system.
3.7%: The decline in the number of seats serving Indian aviation routes, domestic and international, in November, according to UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG. Scheduled departures are down 6.2%.
13.2%: The food inflation rate recorded by Andhra Pradesh in October, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12.4% and Karnataka at 12.2%. Southern states recorded higher food inflation than the national rate.
7: The number of actors playing James Bond in the popular spy franchise so far, with Robert Pattinson being the latest. His predecessor Daniel Craig appeared in five Bond films over 15 years.
Tech hotbed
Bengaluru has emerged as India's top funding hub for homegrown AI startups, attracting more investments than Delhi NCR and Mumbai combined, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026. Released this week at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, the report showed that 764 native AI startups in the city had received $2.28 billion in funding since 2010, followed by Delhi NCR at $1.38 billion.
A similar funding pattern was also seen in deep-tech startups. Domestic capital, led by Indian family offices, emerged as a critical long-term funding base for AI and deeptech startups, showed the report. In 2025, 52% of the capital raised by Category I and II alternative investment funds came from domestic limited partners.
Smashing success
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen won his second tournament in a row at the Kumamoto Masters Japan, strengthening his chances of qualifying for the prestigious year-end BWF World Tour Finals, which features the top eight-ranked players of the year. The latest weekly rankings (as of 17 November) saw Sen climb six places to the sixth rank in the men's singles race for the year-end tournament—the biggest jump among the top 10 players.
With two tournaments remaining, the race for the eight spots was tight, particularly among players ranked fourth to ninth. However, after fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth upset Japan's eighth-ranked Koki Watanabe at this week's Hong Kong Open, Sen secured his berth. The only other Indian in contention for the year-end tournament is PV Sindhu in women's singles.
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