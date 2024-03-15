Data recap: Sebi’s warning, steady inflation, EFTA deal
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has flagged the possible risks for retail investors from the build-up of bubbles in the stock market. The retail inflation for February came in at 5.09%, largely unchanged from the previous month, while core inflation eased further.