Data recap: Tata’s split, Byju’s funds, services PMI
News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Tata Motors Ltd has decided to split its commercial and passenger vehicle business and list them separately. Byju’s has transferred $533 million to a 100% non-US subsidiary following a legal dispute. India's services PMI has slowed but remained strong in February.