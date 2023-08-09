Dates, Coffee and Camels—Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign-Wealth Fund Bets Big at Home
- The $700 billion Public Investment Fund is accelerating investment, often in obscure companies and projects
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund made a global splash with investments in SoftBank’s Vision Fund, Newcastle United soccer club and professional U.S. golf. Its next big bet? Camel dairy farming at home.
