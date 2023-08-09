Dates, Coffee and Camels—Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign-Wealth Fund Bets Big at Home

PIF said it is focusing on developing 13 sectors it considers strategic, including aerospace and defense, healthcare, entertainment, leisure and sports. In its statement, the fund said it was already boosting the private sector after signing contracts with private companies worth $50 billion in 2022. Its housing developer plans to outsource roughly a quarter of the thousands of planned homes to other companies to build and sell in communities, an opportunity for the private sector, the fund said. Meanwhile, Neom, PIF’s futuristic new city-state in the northwest, has awarded contracts worth more than $5 billion to firms helping develop infrastructure, the fund added.