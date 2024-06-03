David Beckham meets King Charles, joins King’s Foundation as Ambassador, says ‘we shared…’
David Beckham becomes Ambassador for The King's Foundation, engaged in beekeeping discussion with the King at Highgrove Gardens. He aims to highlight the charity's mission and influence through education programs and nature awareness efforts.
David Beckham, a renowned soccer icon, recently became the Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. During his meeting with the King, he said that they engaged in a beekeeping discussion at Highgrove Gardens in the Cotswolds, England.