David Beckham, a renowned soccer icon, recently became the Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. During his meeting with the King, he said that they engaged in a beekeeping discussion at Highgrove Gardens in the Cotswolds, England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Instagram, Beckham wrote, “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens… As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!"

In the pictures shared, Beckham not only interacted with King Charles but also visited students of The King's Foundation. These students participate in specialised workshops on-site, honing skills such as woodworking and embroidery.

Also Read: Meghan Markle to be called 'Princess Henry' if King Charles revokes her royal title Beckham's enthusiasm for beekeeping is well-known, prominently featured in the 2023 Netflix documentary series "Beckham." The series includes scenes of him collecting honey in an old jam jar. Now, as he takes on his role with The King's Foundation, Beckham intends to highlight the charity's mission and influence, according to ANI.

Also Read: David Beckham files lawsuit against Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg for duping him of $16.4 million: Report Initially called The Prince's Foundation, this organization was formed in 2018 through the merger of various charitable initiatives spearheaded by King Charles. The foundation is dedicated to addressing modern issues through comprehensive approaches and offers educational and training programs in fields such as traditional arts, architecture, design, science, engineering, horticulture, wellbeing, and hospitality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the foundation was also under the scanner due to cash-for-honours scandal involving allegations against the then-chief executive, Michael Fawcett. However, a spokesperson for Charles asserted that the Prince of Wales had no prior knowledge of the alleged offers of honours or citizenship based on donations to his charities.

(With inputs from ANI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!