David Beckham trying to reconcile with son Brooklyn before Father's Day? Family feud takes U-turn after knighthood award

David Beckham's latest move signals that he recently tried to reconcile with his son Brooklyn on social media after being honoured with knighthood award. Cherishing the joyous occasion with family, the former England soccer captain tagged his 26-year-old defiant son. This development comes a day before Father's Day.

The 50-year-old Inter Miami soccer team co-owner reacted on wife Victoria Beckham’s Instagram post celebrating his recent knighthood from King Charles III. The comment thread states, “I love you all ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️.”

‘Knight in shining armour’ This reaction came in response to the former Spice Girl's post, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered.”

Also Read | David Beckham, Gary Oldman and Roger Daltrey receive knighthoods

Praising her husband over the notable achievement, the 51-year-old actress stated, “The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much.”

Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz reportedly severed their ties with the Beckhams after 2022 Palm Beach wedding. This flames to this family drama were set off after Victoria Beckham allegedly danced on the same song on which the couple had been planned to groove together. Amid the family rift, the young Los Angeles couple recently skipped both of David’s 50th birthday celebrations and cited MET Gala engagement for their absence.

Two of David Beckham's sons — Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20 — had expressed excitement over their father's landmark achievement through their Instagram Stories.