David Sacks, Palantir’s Helberg to Host Fundraisers for Vance

David Sacks will host a fundraiser with Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, the latest effort from the venture capitalist to help Donald Trump return to the White House.

Bloomberg
Published27 Aug 2024, 01:36 AM IST
David Sacks, Palantir’s Helberg to Host Fundraisers for Vance
David Sacks, Palantir’s Helberg to Host Fundraisers for Vance

(Bloomberg) -- David Sacks will host a fundraiser with Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, the latest effort from the venture capitalist to help Donald Trump return to the White House. 

Tickets for the Sept. 8 event in Los Angeles go for as much as $50,000 a person, which includes being listed as part of the host committee, participating in a roundtable discussion, as well as having a photo and reception with Vance, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. CEO Jeffrey Sprecher are co-hosting the event.

Another fundraiser for Vance is slated for Sept. 12 in New York City, with Palantir Technologies Inc. adviser Jacob Helberg as a co-host. Tickets for that event go for upwards of $250,000 per couple, according to the invitation. 

Spokespeople for Sacks and Loeffler didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for Helberg confirmed his role for the event, and a spokesperson for Sprecher declined to comment.

The fundraiser comes as Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden’s exit from the contest, has pulled ahead in the money race against Trump. The Harris campaign and its affiliates raised $82 million during the Democratic National Convention last week, pushing their total fundraising haul to $540 million since Biden announced he would step aside.

Harris’ money-raising boom has reshaped the race and comes as polls show her largely erasing the lead Trump held nationally and in key swing states. In July, Harris raised $310 million, more than double the $138.7 million Trump raised that month. Harris started August with $377 million cash on hand, the largest war chest at this point in an election cycle, and more than the $327 million Trump reported in the bank.

Helberg and Sacks highlight how many business leaders who were once reluctant to back Trump have rallied behind him in this year’s election. Sacks also spoke at this year’s Republican National Convention. 

Trump has enjoyed more visible support from the technology industry this cycle — a contrast to 2016 — and Sacks has been a key player in bolstering the former president’s fundraising with that group. He hosted an event at his San Francisco home in June for Trump, with tickets that went up to $300,000. It brought in $12 million for Trump’s reelection event, according to an attendee.

Earlier: San Francisco Fetes Trump on Post-Conviction Fundraising Tour

Sacks has also been closely associated with Vance, an investor-turned-senator from Ohio, who was the recipient of most of the almost $2 million Sacks made in political contributions to national candidates in 2022 and 2023.

--With assistance from Lizette Chapman and Anne VanderMey.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 01:36 AM IST
HomeNewsDavid Sacks, Palantir’s Helberg to Host Fundraisers for Vance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue