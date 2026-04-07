David Warner, currently captaining Karachi Kings in PSL, charged with drink driving in Sydney - Reports

Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink-driving following an incident on Tuesday in Maroubra, Sydney. The incident came into light after Warner, was pulled over by the New South Wales Police (NSW) during a random breath test, according to a report at news.com.au.

Based on the report, the 112-Test Australian veteran, blew 0.104 and was arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station. Warner, who is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been asked before the court next month.

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“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” a statement from NSW Police read, news.com.au reported. “A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104. The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026," it further read.

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Why David Warner left for Australia amid PSL 2026? The Karachi Kings last played a game in PSL 2026 on April 2 against Rawalpindiz. With no match till April 9, Warner flew back home in Australia to spend some time with the family before rejoining the squad. However, it is still unknown, how sooner Warner will be allowed to return to Pakistan to join his teammates at Karachi Kings.

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The PSL 2026 ends on May 3 and it will won't be a problem for Warner to appear before the court on May 7. The PSL 2026 is being played only at two venues, instead of initially scheduled six cities. The decision was taken due to the economic impact of the Iran war.

How have Karachi Kings performed under David Warner in PSL 2026? Under Warner, Karachi Kings have been unbeaten in PSL 2026. They started their campaign with a win over Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs. Karachi Kings followed it up by winning against Lahore Qalandars (by 4 wickets) and Rawalpindiz (by 5 wickets).

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As far as his individual performance is concerned, Warner started with a knock of 35 against Quetta Gladiators. The left-hander managed just eight runs before returning to form with a fifty against Rawalpindiz.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in