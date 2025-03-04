David Warner enters Telugu cinema! Cricketer to play exciting cameo in Venky’s Nithiin starrer ‘Robinhood’

Australian cricketer David Warner, known for his admiration for Indian cinema, is all set to make his debut on the big screen, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

However, contrary to fan expectations, he won’t be seen in an Allu Arjun film. Instead, Warner will make a special appearance in 'Robinhood', the upcoming action entertainer directed by Venky Kudumula and starring Nithiin and Sreeleela.

The news was confirmed by producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movies during an event in Hyderabad. When asked to share details about the film, he initially hesitated before making the big reveal.

“There’s someone making a cameo in this film. I don’t know if I should reveal it.” After Nithiin urged him to continue, he said, “David Warner has played a small role. I am sorry, Venky. I had to reveal it without your permission because they insisted. His character will be very exciting. I feel proud we’re launching him in Indian cinema, that too with Robinhood.”

Warner’s name had already been making rounds in Indian cinema discussions after Australian media leaked images of him shooting for an Indian film in Melbourne last September.

According to 7News, he was spotted wearing a white shirt, exiting a helicopter with a lollipop in hand, and later pulling a golden gun on a group of armed goons. Though the film’s title wasn’t known at the time, the presence of an Indian film crew confirmed it was part of a Telugu production.

The speculation intensified after Warner collaborated with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in April last year for an advertisement. When pictures of that shoot surfaced, many fans believed he might be making an appearance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in December.

However, it is now clear that Robinhood will mark his debut instead.