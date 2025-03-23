David Warner slams Air India for delayed take-off, netizens react on airline’s cold response: ‘Flight is not a mall’

David Warner, the former Australian cricketer and captain of Big Bash League team, is in the spotlight after he suggested that Air India flight made him wait for hours on Saturday, March 22, before finally taking off. The 38-year-old former cricketer alleged that Air India aircraft had no pilots when he boarded the flight. He cited absence of pilot as the reason for the delayed take-off.

In a social media post on X, he launched a scathing attack at the airlines. Narrating his ordeal, David Warner stated, "We've boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?"

Meanwhile, the airline blamed weather-related disruptions at the Bengaluru airport that caused operational lags. According to Air India, challenging weather conditions in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines.

While responding to David Warner and clarifying the absence of pilot at the time of boarding, the airline said, “The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us."

Social media reaction This post sparked discussions online with users questioning the airline's move to board passengers knowing that there was a delay. A user wrote, “Classic airline response. You have not responded to the question he has raised. Why onboard people if you know there is a delay ? It's not like the flight is a mall where people can kill time. It is irritating, maybe the staff and crew should experience this for once.” Another user chimed, “Why make passengers board when pilots aren't there to fly the plane!!”

