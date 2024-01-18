Davos 2024: A day of India's investment drive
On Day Three of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka signed agreements that are expected to draw in trillions of dollars in investments.
If Day Two of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos was about Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and Chinese Premier Li, Day Three was a mixed treat, with Argentina’s new President Javier Milei getting more mileage at the event. European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva, and an address by French President Emmanuel Macron were also in focus for their star power.