Davos 2024: On Day Two, Zelenskyy, Li steal the limelight
As nearly 3,000 global leaders assembled at the snow-clad Swiss resort on the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, geopolitics and artificial intelligence were the topics of attention.
The World Economic Forum started its main business on Tuesday with a focus on geopolitics and artificial intelligence as more leaders from around the globe assembled at the snow-clad Swiss resort to discuss challenges and crises facing the world. On the second day, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese Premier Li Qiang stole the limelight, while Donald Trump was another talk of the town subject for his resounding victory in Iowa caucuses and the prospect of him returning to the White House.