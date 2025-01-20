Davos 2025: As the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 begins on January 20, Airbnb prices in Davos, Switzerland, are drawing attention. According to SEMAFOR, Airbnb rates for January 20-25 start at over ₹ 1 lakh per night for a room.

As global elites flock to Davos for the 2025 WEF, accommodation rentals in the Swiss mountain retreat skyrocketed, news website SEMAFOR reported.

A shared apartment with a shared bathroom costs over ₹1 lakh per night, with luxury options reaching up to ₹19 lakh, according to the SEMAFOR report.

Airbnb prices at Davos 2025 According to the information shared by SEMAFOR, Airbnb prices in Davos from January 20-25 start at over ₹1 lakh per night. This rate is for a room in a shared apartment with a common bathroom. These room prices are from the data collected by SEMAFOR in December 2024.

Furthermore, if you opt for a camper van, the price for a two-guest camper van is $1,526 per night, which is approximately ₹1.32 lakh.

Airbnb prices during Jan 20-24 in Davos

The price of a studio apartment is $3,352, which is a whopping ₹2.90 lakh. However, the SEMAFOR report also noted a sharp decline in the price for the same studio apartment in the week following the World Economic Forum (WEF). The price drops to $250, or about ₹21,000.

The rate further rises for a three-and-half-room apartment, priced at an exorbitant $5,365 per night, about ₹4.64 lakh. In contrast, the price for the same apartment the following week is over ₹38,000 per night.

SEMAFOR's report also revealed the high prices for two-bedroom apartments during the week of WEF 2025.

A two-bedroom apartment costs $9,033 per night (over ₹7.81 lakh), while a two-bedroom luxury apartment costs $17,432 (over ₹15 lakh). The week after the WEF, the prices of the same room type for a two-bedroom apartment dropped to $365, or about ₹38,000.

The report also provided insight into the three-bedroom penthouse, priced at a whopping $22,426 per night, making it over ₹19 lakh.

World Economic Forum 2025 Theme This year's annual meeting will revolve around the theme, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' where leaders worldwide will assemble to address key global issues and regional challenges.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will head the Indian delegation. He will be accompanied by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.