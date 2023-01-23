Dawn Ostroff leaves Spotify as streaming platform slashes over 500 jobs2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:47 PM IST
- Dawn Ostroff joined Spotify in 2018 as the chief content officer. Dawn Ostroff left Spotify as it announced job cuts
Dawn Ostroff, the chief content officer at Spotify, has decided to leave the company as the streaming platform slashed its employee base by “about 6 per cent across the company". Dawn Ostroff joined Spotify in 2018 as the chief content officer.
