Day after Haryana DSP's murder, Jharkhand cop mowed down during vehicle check

Day after Haryana DSP's murder, Jharkhand cop mowed down during vehicle check2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- Sub-inspector, Sandhya Topno, was mowed down by a pick-up truck allegedly during a vehicle check for cattle smuggling.
A day after a Haryana police officer, investigating illegal stone mining in Nuh district was allegedly run over by a stone-laden truck, another female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check for cattle smuggling.
Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was mowed down in Jharkhand's Tupudana. "She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," SSP Ranchi Kaushal Kishore said.
According to the reports, the Jharkhand Police had received a tip-off about a pick-up truck smuggling cattle from Odisha. The pick-up truck was supposed to pass through Ranchi.
"We got information from Tupudana Out Post area that a suspicious vehicle coming from Gumla is reaching Ranchi. Thus, a police check led by sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was deployed in the area." Kaushal Kishore said.
As the vehicle inched closer to Ranchi, Sandhya Topno signalled it to stop.
But the truck ran over her and sped away. After getting injured, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. As many as 10 animals were recovered from the seized vehicle, Kaushal Kishore told News18. Further probe into the matter is underway.
In another incident in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district. "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver," the police said.
When the police officer reached the spot, those who were mining the stones illegally started fleeing.
According to news agency PTI, DSP Surendra Singh signalled the dumper-truck to a stop to check the documents. The driver sped on, running over him.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi. He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.
