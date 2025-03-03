As spring approaches, millions across the United States and Europe will prepare for the annual adjustment of clocks due to Daylight Saving Time (DST). This practice, which moves clocks forward by one hour during the warmer months, is aimed at extending daylight in the evening hours.

As Daylight Saving Time 2025 approaches, millions will once again adjust their clocks to make better use of daylight.

When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin and End in the US in 2025? In the United States, DST will begin on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:00 am local time, when clocks will be set forward by one hour. This shift means longer daylight in the evening but also results in one less hour of sleep that night. DST in the US will end on Sunday, November 2, 2025, when clocks are set back one hour to standard time.

When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin and End in Europe in 2025? European countries will begin DST slightly later, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 1:00 am UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), moving clocks forward by one hour. European DST will conclude on Sunday, October 26, 2025, when clocks return to standard time.

The History and Purpose of DST Daylight Saving Time has its origins in energy conservation efforts. The concept was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin in 1784, though it was not widely implemented at the time. Germany and Austria-Hungary became the first countries to introduce DST during World War I in 1916 as a way to conserve fuel.

The United States followed suit in 1918. However, DST was inconsistently applied across states until the Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardised its observance.

Also Read | Spring Break Travel Costs Reach Record Levels in 2025

Europe later adopted a coordinated DST system, and today, most European Union countries observe the time shift simultaneously.

Does DST Really Save Energy? One of the primary arguments in favour of DST is energy conservation. Originally, DST was designed to reduce the need for artificial lighting in the evening by taking advantage of extended daylight.

According to research cited by The Independent, while DST may slightly reduce electricity usage for lighting, increased demand for air conditioning and heating can offset these savings.

Furthermore, The Independent mentions, “According to the Sleep Foundation, the average person receives 40 minutes less sleep on the Monday after daylight saving time,” which potentially impacts public health.

How to Prepare for the Time Change For those in regions affected by DST, it’s advisable to adjust sleep schedules slightly in the days leading up to the transition.

Most modern devices, such as smartphones and computers, automatically update the time. However, manual clocks and appliances may require adjustments to reflect the new time accurately.

Also Read | How to create a perfect night routine for better sleep