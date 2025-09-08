Daylight Saving Time ends early on Nov 2, 2025 — How it affects sleep, sunsets, and which states observes it

The end of daylight saving time (DST) for 2025 is approaching, bringing shorter days and longer nights as clocks are set to “fall back.” Despite ongoing debate over eliminating the twice-yearly clock change, most of the US will once again adjust its clocks this November.

When the change happens This year’s shift takes place at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The change is scheduled a day earlier than last year, since DST always ends on the first Sunday in November. The adjustment gives Americans an extra hour of sleep, but it also means earlier sunsets and longer nights. DST will resume on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

What is daylight saving time? Daylight saving time runs from March to November, when clocks are moved one hour ahead to extend evening daylight. In November, clocks are set back an hour to bring more daylight to winter mornings. The “spring forward” shift sacrifices morning light for brighter evenings, while the “fall back” restores early daylight but shortens evenings.

Who observes and who doesn’t Not every US state or territory observes DST. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. Arizona, with its hot desert climate, opted out after the Uniform Time Act, reasoning that later sunsets during the hottest months offered little benefit.

Five US territories also do not follow DST: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Debate continues While critics argue that the biannual clock changes disrupt sleep and offer little practical benefit, attempts to abolish the system have yet to succeed at the national level. For now, Americans can prepare to turn back their clocks on November 2 — and enjoy one extra hour of rest.