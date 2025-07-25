Days after saying ‘doesn’t need money’, Bryan Johnson posts photo as pizza delivery boy

US biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing company Blueprint and his “Don’t Die” philosophy, recently joked about what he’d do if he had to give up his startup. Earlier this week, Johnson said in an interview that running the company had become a “pain-in-the-a**” and that he was considering selling it. Johnson told Wired. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company.”

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself dressed as a pizza delivery man with the caption: “If blueprint doesn’t work out.”

The post quickly went viral, with many social media users enjoying his self-deprecating humour. One user commented, “Haha Bryan you have an impeccable sense of humour,” while another said, “Dangerous width for a moustache.” A third added, “If Mario delivered Pizza lmaoooo im sure you will be just fine.”

Is Bryan Johnson Planning to Sell Blueprint? Speaking to Wired, Johnson admitted that balancing his business with his personal philosophy had become difficult.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” he said when asked where he draws the line between his commercial goals and philosophical beliefs.

“I've been talking to people about this. I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-ass company,” he added. “The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it.”

When asked about rumours that his company was in financial trouble, Mr Johnson clarified: “We are break-even, and I've said that publicly many times. We've had profitable months, we've had loss months.”