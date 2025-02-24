DCGI seeks post-market surveillance data on 2 combination drugs within 3 months
Summary
- DCGI has sought post-market surveillance data from the drugmakers of two fixed-dose combination medicines—Imipramine Hydrochloride IP + Diazepam IP tablets used to ease co-morbid anxiety, and Chlorphenamine Maleate IP + Ammonia Chloride IP + Sodium Citrate IP syrup.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has sought active post-market surveillance data from the drugmakers of two fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines—Imipramine Hydrochloride IP + Diazepam IP tablets used to ease co-morbid anxiety conditions, and Chlorphenamine Maleate IP + Ammonia Chloride IP + Sodium Citrate IP syrup used to relieve cough and respiratory distress.