DCGI seeks post-market surveillance data on 2 combination drugs within 3 months

“Manufacturers who are already holding licences from State Licensing Authority for such FDCs before 1.10.12 and did not apply to DCG (I) were required to submit their applications for phase VI clinical trial protocol/ active post-marketing surveillance to this directorate. The date for filing such applications expired on 11.7.2024 and already passed approximately 12 months from the date of above-mentioned notice," Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, DCGI, said in a communication to all the states/UT drug controllers, dated 24 February, and seen by Mint.