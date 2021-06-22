DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to approve Phase III trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday, sources said.

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech.

The Hyderabad-based company had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to DCGI over the weekend.

The sources said that Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) will take place on Wednesday for approval for Covaxin.

Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines which have been given authorisation in the country for vaccination against COVID-19.

The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

