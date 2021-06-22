Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

Premium
Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech
1 min read . 07:11 PM IST ANI

  • Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines which have been given authorisation in the country for vaccination in India
  • Bharat Biotech had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to DCGI over the weekend

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to approve Phase III trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday, sources said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to approve Phase III trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday, sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed Covaxin's Phase III trial data on Tuesday and the vaccine's efficacy has turned out to be 77.8 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed Covaxin's Phase III trial data on Tuesday and the vaccine's efficacy has turned out to be 77.8 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech.

The Hyderabad-based company had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to DCGI over the weekend.

The sources said that Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) will take place on Wednesday for approval for Covaxin.

Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines which have been given authorisation in the country for vaccination against COVID-19.

The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!