DCGI flags illegal sales of single-drug malaria pills, seeks urgent action
India's drug regulator has issued a critical warning regarding the illegal sale of single-drug artemisinin formulations, which threaten the effectiveness of malaria treatments. The directive aims to prevent the emergence of drug-resistant parasites, reinforcing a long-standing ban
New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has raised an urgent red flag over a threat to the country’s most effective malaria medicines, directing all state drug controllers to immediately trace and stop the manufacturing and sale of oral single-drug artemisinin formulations, the active ingredient used in the country's most potent malaria drugs, two officials said, citing an 8 December order seen by Mint.