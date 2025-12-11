An official explained that the oral single-ingredient artemisinin is dangerous because it behaves like a half-measure against the disease. In simple terms, while it kills some malaria parasites quickly, it often does not stay in the body long enough to clear the infection fully. “The parasites that survive are the most resilient ones, and they pass this survival ability to the next generation. This process creates "super-parasites" that can withstand standard medicines," the official said.