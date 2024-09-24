The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin the e-auction for flats under the Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 from today i.e. September 24. According to the announcement, the auction will feature houses in various categories including Penthouse, Super HIG, HIG, and MIG in Sector 14, 16B and 19B. This live e-Auction will be conducted every day starting today till September 26 in two slots: one at 11.00 am to 12.00 pm and other at 3.00 pm-4.00 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the DDA's offiical circular, "Initially the bidding process will be for one hour and if in the last 5 minutes, any higher bid is placed, the bidding process will automatically be extended by 5 minutes. This process will be continued for a maximum of 20 times. So, any auction can go for a maximum period of 2 hours and 40 minutes (i.e., initial 1 hour plus 20 x 5 minutes). Therefore, the e-Auction can carry on till 01.40 PM (Morning Session) or 05.40 PM (Afternoon Session) depending on the number of extensions"

Steps to participate in bidding Please visit https://dda.etender.sbi/SBI/

Click on login and enter your username and password along with verification code/ Captcha

After login, click on 'Auction' on left hand tab

Click on ‘Live’ tab to view all the auctions that are currently live.

Go to any property and click on ‘Click here to bid’ option.

If you agree to the terms & conditions, select 'I Agree' and then click on 'Agree' button.

Now you can enter the Bidding/ Auction hall.

You can see the properties scheduled in that slot, for which you have made final submission.

All flats sold out in Rohini All flats of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offered under the housing scheme in Rohini have been sold out, officials said on 21 September. There were more than 700 LIG flats in Rohini under Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 which are completely sold out. There were 41 HIG flats in Jasola under Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes and they were sold out on day 1, the officials said. The auction started on September 10 and more than 1,100 flats of the DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes were sold on the first day of its booking.