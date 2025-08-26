DDA opens 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' e-auction registration window today: Time, deadline, location, price, more

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open e-auction registration window for 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' on Tuesday, August 26. The portal for ready-to-move-in flats at prime locations across the national capital will open at 11:00 AM. Aspiring candidates looking for apartments in Delhi-NCR must visit the official website eservices.dda.org.in for registration.

“Last date of Online Registration for participating in e-auction & submission of online EMD 24.09.2025 6:00PM e-Auction Final Submission of Application 26.09.2025 6:00PM.” the website states.

Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura, among others are the prime locations at which these HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats will be available.

Also Read | DDAs land licensing model bags ₹10,000 cr deal

Registration window for e-auction opens on August 26 at 11 AM and closes on September 24 at 6 PM. Meanwhile, final submission of application will be accepted till September 26, 6 PM.

Applicants can book these free hold apartments only through e-auction mode as there is no provision for offline application.

Situated in prime locations such as Pocket 9B of Jasola, and sectors 16B and 19B of Dwarka a total of 311 HIG, MIG and LIG flats are up for grabs.

For more information, interested buyers must refere to the brochure available at ‘https://eservices.dda.org.in/DDAPremiumHousingScheme2025#.’

Ten days ago, on the occasion of Janmashtami, in a post on X, DDA stated, “On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”

On July 11, the scheme received green signal during a DDA meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena. Delhi Development Authority said, “The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities.”

Also Read | SC holds DDA in contempt for tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area

Reserved price of HIG, MIG and LIG flats According to Hindustan Times report, the price bands are as follows: