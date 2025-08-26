DDA opens 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' e-auction registration window today: Time, deadline, location, price, more

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open e-auction registration window for 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' on Tuesday, August 26. The portal for ready-to-move-in flats at prime locations across the national capital will open at 11:00 AM. Aspiring candidates looking for apartments in Delhi-NCR must visit the official website eservices.dda.org.in for registration.
“Last date of Online Registration for participating in e-auction & submission of online EMD 24.09.2025 6:00PM e-Auction Final Submission of Application 26.09.2025 6:00PM.” the website states.
Ten days ago, on the occasion of Janmashtami, in a post on X, DDA stated, “On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”
On July 11, the scheme received green signal during a DDA meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena. Delhi Development Authority said, “The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities.”
According to Hindustan Times report, the price bands are as follows:
Meanwhile, the cost of SFS Category-II flats is most likely to be in the range ₹90 lakh and ₹1.07 crore while Expandable Housing Scheme (EHS) will be worth around ₹38.7 lakh. Depending on the type and location, the car and scooter garages will feature a reserved price around ₹3.17 lakh and ₹43 lakh.