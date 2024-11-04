Deadly prank: Bengaluru daily wager dies after sitting on ‘bucket of crackers’ in bet for autorickshaw — shocking video

A disturbing incident surfaced in Bengaluru on the occasion of Diwali. A man reportedly died after attempting a fatal challenge. The 32-year-old was made to sit on a bucket of crackers. The incident was a case of prank gone wrong, where a group of seven friends from Karnataka's capital challenged the man and set fire to the crackers. He suffered severe wounds in his abdomen and later succumbed to the injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Lokesh said, “On October 31, we received information that a group of seven friends challenged one of the members to sit on a bucket of crackers which would be set off," reported PTI. He added, “The person has passed away. A case has been registered and his six friends have been arrested.”

The deceased, identified as Shabarish, was tempted to take on the challenge after his friends promised to buy him an autorickshaw if he won, reported the Times of India. The harrowing incident, which took place in South Bengaluru's Konanakunte, drew backlash from social media.

Netizens strongly reacted to the viral video as one user stated, “Looks like a preplanned murder.” Another user remarked, “What is wrong with people. Pranks are supposed to be funny not dangerous.” A third user commented, “This is incitement of suicide and murder. I pray all his friends are charged with murder.”

A fourth user detailed how the incident would have led to instant death within minutes and stated, “Ther are major arteries near pubic region... Abdominal aorta and femoral arteries being the largest in the region. They must have burst... And after that... Person collapses within seconds and Life ends within 2 mins.”